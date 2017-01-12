Pi Board as Music Server

I was hit with a bit of nostalgia recently, and I recalled some good old days when I was streaming my favorite music from a local server while I worked, was doing some school work, or was just generally web surfing. At work, with the help of my buddy, I had Subsonic running. At home, I also had a Firefly running in a FreeNAS server. Somehow all this went by the wayside over time, so I thought to myself…why not set this up on my Pi?

To recreate the general experience of the good ol’ days, I set up Madsonic and forked-daapd. I thought that was an interesting mix of old and new (to me) in that both of these music servers are forks of the ones that I used to have. Madsonic is a fork of Subsonic and is a great web-based music streaming application. Forked-daapd is a fork of mt-daapd (FireFly) that works with iTunes and Roku devices. So, below is my set up process based on some guidance from those open source projects and my own installation experience.

First, you will need to get your music on your Pi board. I used an available USB drive that was large enough for my purpose. For guidance on how to add such a drive and get it to automatically be available each time your pi boots up, see a straight forward online tutorial such as this one from linuxconfig.org or this one from modmypi.com.

Part One: Madsonic

Make sure that you Java installed first as Madsonic requires it (I installed Java 8), and refer to the Madsonic web site for general installation guidance if needed.

In a terminal window, install some prerequisites.

sudo apt-get install libav-tools xmp lame flac -y

Download the latest stable release of Madsonic:

wget http://madsonic.org/download/6.1/20161001_madsonic-6.1.8740.deb

Install Masonic:

dpkg -i 20161001_madsonic-6.1.8740.deb

Now, open a web browser and navigate to Masonic on your Pi:

http://<your Pi's IP address>:4040

Log as admin with password “admin” and change the password immediately. In the admin settings, you will need to provide Madsonic with the location of your music. Your Madsonic should look something like this…

Part Two: forked-daapd

After your music location is set up, open a terminal window and use the following command to install a slew of required and optional packages:

sudo apt-get install build-essential git autotools-dev autoconf libtool gettext gawk gperf antlr3 libantlr3c-dev libconfuse-dev libunistring-dev libsqlite3-dev libavcodec-dev libavformat-dev libavfilter-dev libswscale-dev libavutil-dev libasound2-dev libmxml-dev libgcrypt11-dev libavahi-client-dev zlib1g-dev libevent-dev libjson-c-dev libprotobuf-c-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev libplist-dev libpulse-dev

And install forked-daapd:

sudo apt-get install forked-daapd

Answer “Y” to install any remaining dependencies that may still need to be installed.

Next, open the configuration file.

sudo nano /etc/forked-daapd.conf

Edit the following setting so that points to your music directory. For example, my directory was “/mnt/srv”.

edit directories = { "<your music location>"}

Depending on where your music is located, you may need to check that forked-daapd is running as a user with permissions to the music directory.

Restart forked-daapd:

sudo /etc/init.d/forked-daapd restart

Now, open up iTunes, Rhythmbox, or whatever you have that speaks iTunes or Roku and your music server should appear. For example, iTunes saw “orangepipc” and “raspberrypi” instantly. Music playback for me great with no hiccups.

Part Three: Enjoy

You are all set to rock to some tunes in your browser or in an app like iTunes. Play some music and enjoy, just like back in the day before all this cloud service stuff came along. 🙂

Like this: Like Loading...