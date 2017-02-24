A Look at Ubuntu MATE 16.04.2 LTS for Raspberry Pi

The release of Ubuntu MATE 16.04.2 for the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3 was announced recently. The MATE desktop is essentially a continuation of the traditional Gnome 2 desktop environment. Combining the MATE desktop with Ubuntu gives you an experience that is almost identical to the early days of Ubuntu, prior to the switch to Unity. This was interesting to me as I like the more traditional experience of MATE and I also think that this version of Ubuntu MATE has good potential to be a Raspbian alternative on pi boards. So I gave the Raspberry Pi image a test run.

While I saw some good things including a lot of potential in the Raspberry Pi image of Ubuntu MATE, I unfortunately encountered a lot of problems. It was not the experience that I was expecting from a Long Term Support (LTS) release. Just to be sure that I hadn’t done something silly, I downloaded the 16.04.2 image twice to ensure that it was right image and I cycled through a couple of Class 10 microSD cards. I have no doubts that a lot of effort and good work has gone into creating the special build, but my test run experience quickly indicated that there are some underlying system issues and the system needs a lot of attention around software installation and updates. So instead of a full review, this is more of an overview along with a summary of the issues that I encountered.

Overview

Installing Ubuntu MATE onto my Raspberry Pi 3 was straight forward. You can easily use Etcher to write the image to a microSD card, the partition is automatically resized to fill your microSD card when the pi is powered up for the first time, and then you are sent through a typical guided installer. Installation takes several minutes and finally the system reboots and you arrive at the desktop. A Welcome app provides some good information on Ubuntu MATE, including a section specific for the Raspberry Pi.

The Welcome app explains that the while the system is based on Ubuntu MATE and uses Ubuntu armhf base, it is in fact using the same kernel as Raspian. It also turns out that a whole set of Raspian software has been ported over such as raspi-config, rpi.gpio, sonic-pi, python-sent-hat, omxplayer, etc. I got in a very simple couple of tests that showed that GPIO control worked.

Ubuntu MATE for Raspberry Pi provides an interesting combination of standard desktop applications along with Raspberry Pi focused applications. Firefox, LibreOffice, Terminal, and Control Center start and work as expected. Some familiar apps like Scratch, Pi Sonic, and Sense HAT Emulator come installed and operated normally for me in some quick experimenting. I enabled ssh using raspi-config and successfully connected to the pi board from my laptop. So the install system, as is, feels and behaves rather well in my experience.

But, there are definitely some issues lurking.

Issues

A minor issue for me is that wireless doesn’t work on the first boot after the system is installed. This is a known issue referenced in the release notes and wireless works on subsequent boots. Nonetheless, that is strange and can be disconcerting for someone new Ubuntu MATE.

The big issues that affected me involved installing and updating software. I encountered problems first from within the Welcome app’s Getting Started section for Updates and Extras. With that you can check for software updates using Software Updater. You can also install additional software including codecs for playing MP3 files, DVD playback support, additional screensavers, and Community wallpapers.

I tried checking for software updates and I got an error stating that I didn’t have enough free disk space, even thought there was ample free space on my 32GB SD card. The update process wanted to use the small boot partition, however. I tried accessing Software Updater from the MATE menu and again I got the error. So, Software Updater just doesn’t work. Judging by the Ubuntu MATE forums, I am not the only one to have encountered this issue.

I continued on and hit a snag with the DVD playback support. I don’t know why I would need it, but hey the option was there! The installation process errored out stating that “Package libdvdcss2 isn’t available.” But if you open MATE Terminal and do a ‘sudo apt-get install libdvdcss2’ then you’ll find that the package is there.

There is an area for installing Additional Drivers with sections for Graphics, Wireless and Bluetooth, and Printers. There were no additional drivers to install. Installing a Firmware Package did install some software, which appears to be the b43-fwcutter package (Broadcom firmware). This did not make the wireless start working and I continued on. Oddly, the text under graphics states the Welcome app is unable to identify the graphics vendor of the Raspberry Pi!

I wanted to know if the issues with WiFi persisted and if I could install updates, so I rebooted the Pi. Wireless did work! And in order to install updates, I opened MATE Terminal and did the usual:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade

The upgrade was in the middle of installing package updates when the system crashed. It seemed to try and reboot and that failed. This is was pretty alarming. I pulled the power out and reconnected it which then resulted successful boot up. This problem happened again on me twice as I tried the different downloads of the image and SD cards, and it once led to a system that would not boot up!

The Welcome app provides you a note that since this image of Ubuntu MATE uses the kernel from Raspbian, you can’t update the kernel using the usual methods (like apt-get). Instead, it tells you that you have to use the rpi-update command. What it doesn’t tell you is that doing this is often a rather bad idea as it can cause you problems. I went ahead and tested this once which bumped the kernel to rpi-4.9.y and upon restart the system failed to boot.

Thoughts

I see plenty of good work and lots of potential in the Ubuntu MATE image tailored for the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3. I like Ubuntu MATE, I like pi boards, and the two together is a wonderful thing. Unfortunately, my experience with testing out the Raspberry Pi image showed that it isn’t quite stable underneath. It isn’t there yet to be considered as a serious alternative to Raspbian. I believe that it can get it there, I want it to get there, and think that some day soon it will. I am rooting for it.

I will continue to look through the forums and bug reports to find others that have had issues like mine. Where I can’t find any trace of bug reports, I will do my best to capture the issue and report it. I would be interested to know if you had similar issues, filed a bug report, or found any fixes. Please add a comment to let me and others know.

Enjoy your pi board!

