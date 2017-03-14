A Look at MINIBIAN: A Minimalist Image for Raspberry Pi

My way of celebrating Pi Day (March 14th = 3.14) was to take a look at an awesome little image for the Raspberry Pi called Minibian. A new edition of Minibian was released on 12 March 2017, updating the image with support for the latest RPi 3B and other improvements.

Minibian is based on and fully compatible with the official Raspbian “Jesse” software. It is meant to be used for embedded linux and server type situations, and that is great for IoT scenarios. There is no desktop environment and much effort has gone to providing a minimalist operating system that conserves system resources. The 12 March release of Minibian boasts a 15 second boot time, 31 MB of RAM usage, 477 MB of disk space usage, and is small enough to fit on a 1GB SD card. My test install and inspection of Minibian shows that these claims are indeed correct.

Side note: The Minibian web site does not mention compatibility with the new Raspberry Pi Zero W. There is a comment in the SourceForge project discussions suggesting that support for the non-wireless Zero was added in January 2016, but no indication of Zero W support yet. If it does work, then the directions for setting up wireless below may also work for the Zero W. I am unable to test that now but hopefully I will be able to in the near future.

Installation

Installation of Minibian is done the same as a install of Raspbian. The image is available for download here and I recommend using Etcher to write the image to your microSD card.

Upon first boot you may get the message “Calling CRDA to update world regulatory domain” which you can ignore or remove by running the command below. However, if you follow the instructions for wireless configuration provided further below, this error message disappears.

apt-get install iw crda wireless-regdb

To log in, the default user is root and password is raspberry.

Wireless

To get wireless working, I derived the following process using Minibian’s wireless how-to instructions and RPi 3 how-to instructions as guides.

First, install Nano so that you can edit some files:

apt-get install nano

Then, open network interfaces for editing:

nano /etc/network/interfaces

Add the following to the interfaces:

allow-hotplug wlan0 iface wlan0 inet manual wpa-roam /etc/wpa_supplicant/wpa_supplicant.conf iface default inet dhcp

Create a configuration file for wpa_supplicant (if it does not exist):

touch /etc/wpa_supplicant/wpa_supplicant.conf

Now open the wpa_supplicant configuration for editing:

nano /etc/wpa_supplicant/wpa_supplicant.conf

Add the following, changing the values in quotes to match your wireless network:

network={ ssid="theNetworkSSID" psk="theNetworkPassword" }

Now do a “reboot”. After the system is back up, log in run the command “ifconfig” and look for “inet addr” under interface wlan0 to find your IP address.

Beyond the Minimalism

I recommend adding raspi-config to your Minibian install for ease of administration and configuration. Beyond that, other software that may you need is likely available with an ‘apt-get’ command.

apt-get install raspi-config

Thoughts

Minibian is really tiny, snappy, and barely uses the available system memory and disk space. It is very effective at getting you just the base system that you need to run your pi board, then you can take it from there. You are not forced into having a lot of extra fluff that comes along with the official Raspbian images. I am definitely looking forward to using Minibian on a home automation project.

Happy Pi Day!

Like this: Like Loading...